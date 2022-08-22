The Premier League's main event of week three kicks off on Monday

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Manchester United

Current Records: Liverpool 0-0-2; Manchester United 0-2

What to Know

Manchester United hasn't won a match against Liverpool since March 10 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought next Monday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET at Old Trafford.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Man United as they lost 4-0 to Brentford this past Saturday. Things were pretty much settled by the half as the Red Devils were already down 4 to nothing.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Crystal Palace tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Man United suffered a grim 4-0 defeat to Liverpool when the two teams previously met in April. Maybe Man United will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester United +400; Draw +320; Liverpool -160

Series History

Liverpool have won five out of their last 13 games against Manchester United.