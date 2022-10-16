The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Newcastle United @ Manchester United
- Current Records: Newcastle United 3-1-5; Manchester United 5-3
What to Know
Manchester United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.88 goals per matchup before their match on Sunday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. Both clubs seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Man United dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Everton 2-1. The Manchester United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.
Meanwhile, Newcastle took their contest against Brentford on Saturday by a conclusive 5-1 score.
The Red Devils won their first match against the Magpies 4-1 last season, but Newcastle managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- TV: Telemundo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free.)
- Odds: Man United -102; Draw +275; Newcastle +260 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Manchester United have won seven out of their last ten games against Newcastle United.
- Dec 27, 2021 - Manchester United 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Sep 11, 2021 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Feb 21, 2021 - Manchester United 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Oct 17, 2020 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Dec 26, 2019 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Oct 06, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Manchester United 0
- Jan 02, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Oct 06, 2018 - Manchester United 3 vs. Newcastle United 2
- Feb 11, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Manchester United 0
- Nov 18, 2017 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1