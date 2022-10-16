Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia: Group E - UEFA Europa League
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.  

Who's Playing

  • Newcastle United @ Manchester United
  • Current Records: Newcastle United 3-1-5; Manchester United 5-3

What to Know

Manchester United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.88 goals per matchup before their match on Sunday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. Both clubs seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Man United dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Everton 2-1. The Manchester United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

Meanwhile, Newcastle took their contest against Brentford on Saturday by a conclusive 5-1 score.

The Red Devils won their first match against the Magpies 4-1 last season, but Newcastle managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: Old Trafford
  • TV: Telemundo, USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free.)
  • Odds: Man United -102; Draw +275; Newcastle +260 (via Caesars Sportsbook) 
Featured Game | Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Spread
Moneyline
Total
MAN
-0.5
-115
BET NOW
-102
BET NOW
o2.5
-140
BET NOW
NEW
+0.5
-115
BET NOW
+270
BET NOW
u2.5
+110
BET NOW
DRAW
+260
BET NOW

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last ten games against Newcastle United.

  • Dec 27, 2021 - Manchester United 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Sep 11, 2021 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Feb 21, 2021 - Manchester United 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Oct 17, 2020 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Dec 26, 2019 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Oct 06, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Manchester United 0
  • Jan 02, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
  • Oct 06, 2018 - Manchester United 3 vs. Newcastle United 2
  • Feb 11, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Manchester United 0
  • Nov 18, 2017 - Manchester United 4 vs. Newcastle United 1