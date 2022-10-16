The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Manchester United

Current Records: Newcastle United 3-1-5; Manchester United 5-3

What to Know

Manchester United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.88 goals per matchup before their match on Sunday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. Both clubs seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Man United dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Everton 2-1. The Manchester United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.

Meanwhile, Newcastle took their contest against Brentford on Saturday by a conclusive 5-1 score.

The Red Devils won their first match against the Magpies 4-1 last season, but Newcastle managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Telemundo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free.)

fuboTV (Try for free.) Odds: Man United -102; Draw +275; Newcastle +260 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last ten games against Newcastle United.