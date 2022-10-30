The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Manchester United

Current Records: West Ham United 4-6-2; Manchester United 6-3-2

What to Know

Manchester United won both of their matches against West Ham United last season (2-1 and 1-0) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:15 p.m. ET at Old Trafford.

On Saturday, Man United and Chelsea tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, West Ham got themselves on the board against Bournemouth on Monday, but Bournemouth never followed suit. The Irons were able to grind out a solid victory over Bournemouth, winning 2-0.

After their draw, Man United will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Manchester United vs. West Ham United When: Sunday at 12:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:15 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Telemundo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester -155; Draw +280; West Ham +420

Series History

Manchester United have won seven out of their last 12 games against West Ham United.