The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- West Ham United @ Manchester United
- Current Records: West Ham United 4-6-2; Manchester United 6-3-2
What to Know
Manchester United won both of their matches against West Ham United last season (2-1 and 1-0) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:15 p.m. ET at Old Trafford.
On Saturday, Man United and Chelsea tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, West Ham got themselves on the board against Bournemouth on Monday, but Bournemouth never followed suit. The Irons were able to grind out a solid victory over Bournemouth, winning 2-0.
After their draw, Man United will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester United vs. West Ham United
- When: Sunday at 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Old Trafford
- TV: Telemundo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester -155; Draw +280; West Ham +420
Series History
Manchester United have won seven out of their last 12 games against West Ham United.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Manchester United 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Sep 19, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Mar 14, 2021 - Manchester United 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Dec 05, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. West Ham United 1
- Jul 22, 2020 - West Ham United 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Sep 22, 2019 - West Ham United 2 vs. Manchester United 0
- Apr 13, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Sep 29, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Manchester United 1
- May 10, 2018 - Manchester United 0 vs. West Ham United 0
- Aug 13, 2017 - Manchester United 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Jan 02, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Nov 27, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Manchester United 1