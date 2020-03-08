WATCH: Manchester United's McTominay scores ridiculous goal after mistake by City's goalkeeper
This goal sealed a 2-0 win for United
Scott McTominay won't ever forget what he did on Sunday for Manchester United. The Scotland international played a big part in his team's 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Manchester derby, scoring the second goal in the 96th minute to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive while also staying on Chelsea's heels.
As the match was winding down, City was looking desperately for an equalizer. Ederson, City's goalkeeper, gained possession inside the box and attempted to throw a ball to Benjamin Mendy who was ready to help with one last attacking chance. Ederson, who also did poorly on the opening goal, put a bit too much on his throw as the ball fell to McTominay about 40 yards out. There, the 23-year-old midfielder took one touch and sent a curving ball into the net before Ederson could get back in position.
Take a look:
That is some hit from the confident rising star. He has to aim outside of the goal and let it curve in because a direct hit with the laces probably wouldn't provide the desired accuracy. He took it decisively and with class.
You can't put too much blame on Ederson, though, as a final whistle incoming at any second. His misread it, but he'll bounce back, and as will City despite the team's third loss to United on the season.
It's a night to forget for Manchester City's top goalkeeper, but for United it may just be the day that turned the Red Devils' season around.
-
When can Liverpool win PL title?
Liverpool, despite a poor run of form recently, is on the title's doorstep
-
Juve vs. Inter preview
This match was rescheduled due to coronavirus
-
Man. United vs. Man. City preview
Another chapter in the long history of the Manchester Derby will be written on Sunday
-
USWNT vs. Spain preview
The U.S. is looking for its second win of the competition
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis preview
Los Blancos need to win to jump Barca
-
Chelsea vs. Everton preview
The Blues are riding high after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup
-
Manchester United takes down City
United put together a fine performance to beat City again
-
Chelsea knocks Liverpool out of FA Cup
Liverpool has now gone back-to-back games without scoring