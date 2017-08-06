WATCH: Masked hooligans attack police with flares during Danish soccer rivalry

This got out of control quickly

The Copenhagen derby between FC Copenhagen and Brondby took place Sunday in Denmark, but it wasn't what happened on the field that is garnering attention. Wild scenes erupted from the stands after a stadium usher rwas attacked by a Copenhagen fan. Then riot police got involved, and the violence from the hooligan fans did not stop. Take a look:

Shocking. No place for that anywhere. Hitting them with objects, throwing a flare. Any person who attacked anybody deserves to be banned from matches from here on out. Disgusting. 

