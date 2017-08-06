WATCH: Masked hooligans attack police with flares during Danish soccer rivalry
This got out of control quickly
The Copenhagen derby between FC Copenhagen and Brondby took place Sunday in Denmark, but it wasn't what happened on the field that is garnering attention. Wild scenes erupted from the stands after a stadium usher rwas attacked by a Copenhagen fan. Then riot police got involved, and the violence from the hooligan fans did not stop. Take a look:
Shocking. No place for that anywhere. Hitting them with objects, throwing a flare. Any person who attacked anybody deserves to be banned from matches from here on out. Disgusting.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona closing in on Dortmund star
This is a move that could suit Barcelona perfectly following Neymar's departure
-
LOOK: Eiffel Tower welcomes Neymar
Paris is pretty lit for the arrival of Neymar
-
Community Shield preview
The London duo battle for the shield on Sunday
-
Arsenal wins Community Shield
Arsenal came back and took the summer trophy from last season's league champs
-
WATCH: Pulisic scores vs. Bayern
Another highlight from the young American superstar
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
The German giants square off on Saturday
Add a Comment