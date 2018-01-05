WATCH: Merseyside derby drama as Everton player pushes Liverpool star into stands

The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton is always heated. There are high emotions, crunching tackles and massive moments that are simply unforgettable. All great world rivalries are like that, but this one takes it to another as one of England's greatest derbies.

On Friday in their 230th all-time meeting, with the first coming in 1894, Everton's Mason Holgate got into it with Roberto Firmino and it could habe been bad. In the FA Cup clash, Holgate pushed the Brazilian into the stands after they tangled for the ball near the sideline. Firmino went flying over the edge and into a pool of Liverpool fans before going right after Holgate. Take a look:

That could have been really bad. And a yellow card wasn't even given. You can argue it could have been red. A shocking decision by the ref and a push from Holgate that wasn't needed. He pushed him twice, and the second one put the player in danger and the fans. Thankfully, everyone seemed OK.

Just another Merseyside derby moment in a rivalry that is filled with them.

Like that one time Luis Suarez dove in front of then-Everton boss David Moyes after being called out for diving:

And there's that one time Robbie Fowler's celebration mimicked drug use on the touchline.