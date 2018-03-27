WATCH: Messi appears to stop watching Argentina-Spain after sixth goal, but why?

Argentina's 6-1 loss to Spain on Tuesday in an international friendly was so bad, that Lionel Messi couldn't take it anymore. The superstar attacker, who didn't play as he nursed a small leg injury, left the match after the sixth goal, leaving Manuel Lanzini all alone in the stands. Take a look:

الأُسطورة ليو ميسي يغادر ملعب المُباراة 🙁 pic.twitter.com/IFObJR1tDJ — FCBW Media 🎬🌏 (@Barcelona_M23) March 27, 2018

But why? There's are a variety of possibilities.

Likely scenario No. 1 -- avoiding the press

Messi probably wanted to get to where he needed to be to not deal with the Argentine and Spanish press, who would have loved to grab him in the mixed zone and get his thoughts. After all, Messi led a media boycott in 2016 over accusations that former teammate Ezequiel Lavezzi was smoking pot with the team.

Likely scenario No. 2 -- being the leader

Messi could have just gone downstairs to wait for his team when it got off the field to console them, tell them all is well and to be the team's captain, the team's leader.

Another possible option -- he couldn't take any more

It was a horrific result that needs to put manager Jorge Sampaoli on the hot seat. Because of how poorly Argentina played, maybe Messi just couldn't take anymore and wanted to get the heck out of there. It's like watching Home Alone 3 and Home Alone 4 after seeing the first two. You can only take so much.

The darkhorse

Diego Simeone, the talented Atletico Madrid coach who turned down the Argentina national team job before Sampaolo got it, was in attendance (the game was played in Atletico Madrid's stadium after all). I like to think Messi went to find him Simeone to ask him to please take the Argentina job if he can get Sampaoli fired, but we all know that definitely didn't happen. Fun to imagine though.

The loving dad option

We all know he left to FaceTime his wife Antonella to check in on her and the infant baby. That sounds like something he would do.