WATCH: MLS star goes on Twitter rant after being fined for sock usage

Kamara remained calm, but his anger was visible

New England Revolution striker Kei Kamara went on a Twitter rant on Thursday after being fined $1,250 for wearing a pair of socks that aren't included on the league's list of approved attire during matches. He called out others in the process, and it was hilarious. 

Take a look:

And calling Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore out in the process as they haven't been fined? Nothing wrong with that, as each should be fined if they do the same thing.

Kamara is a pioneer when it comes to standing up against attire bullies. Sock it to 'em, Kei. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

