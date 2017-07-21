WATCH: MLS star goes on Twitter rant after being fined for sock usage

New England Revolution striker Kei Kamara went on a Twitter rant on Thursday after being fined $1,250 for wearing a pair of socks that aren't included on the league's list of approved attire during matches. He called out others in the process, and it was hilarious.

Take a look:

And calling Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore out in the process as they haven't been fined? Nothing wrong with that, as each should be fined if they do the same thing.

Kamara is a pioneer when it comes to standing up against attire bullies. Sock it to 'em, Kei.