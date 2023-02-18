Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Monza

Current Records: AC Milan 12-5-5; Monza 8-5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: U-Power Stadium

U-Power Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Monza will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but if the odds can be believed they're going to need that home-turf advantage desperately. Monza will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against AC Milan at U-Power Stadium. Both teams are tiptoeing into their games after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Monza had just enough and edged out Bologna 1-0. Bologna can consider this payback for the 2-1 loss they dealt Monza the last time the teams played one another in October of 2022.

AC Milan and Torino found themselves locked in a 0-0 stalemate after the first half on Friday, but AC Milan scored a goal at the 62 minute-mark which was all they needed. AC Milan had just enough and edged out Torino 1-0. Torino can consider this payback for the 2-1 loss they dealt AC Milan the last time the teams played one another in October of 2022.

Their wins bumped Monza to 8-5-9 And AC Milan to 12-5-5. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Odds

AC Milan are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +108 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

