Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Cremonese @ Monza

Current Records: Cremonese 1-9-16; Monza 9-6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: U-Power Stadium

U-Power Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Cremonese will head out on the road to face off against Monza at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at U-Power Stadium. The odds don't look promising for Cremonese but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Cremonese came up short against Fiorentina on Sunday, falling 2-0. That was the second loss in a row for Cremonese.

Monza and Verona finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday.

Odds

Monza are a solid favorite against Cremonese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -125 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

