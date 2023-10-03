The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Napoli

Current Records: Real Madrid 1-0-0, Napoli 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Napoli will face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 3rd at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The two teams each escaped with close wins agains their previous opponents.

Napoli took on Sporting Braga in the first leg of the Group Stage last Wednesday, and they were more than happy with the result. Napoli came out on top in a nail-biter against Sporting Braga and snuck past 2-1. The win was even better for Napoli, who haven't lost a Champions League match since September 2nd.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid never let their opponents score last Wednesday. They won by a goal and slipped past FC Union Berlin 1-0. Real Madrid's only goal came from Jude Bellingham in minute 90.

Napoli's win last Wednesday bumped their record up to 1-0-0. Real Madrid's win last Wednesday bumped their record up to 1-0-0.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Real Madrid is a slight favorite against Napoli, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +155 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.