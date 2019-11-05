Watch Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg soccer game
Who's Playing
Napoli (home) vs. Red Bull Salzburg (away)
What to Know
Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 5 at San Paolo as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Napoli won 3-2 against Red Bull Salzburg two weeks ago. With half the group stage already in the books, Napoli (seven points) leads Group E, while Red Bull Salzburg (three points) is in third place in the group.
We'll see if Napoli can stay in the top spot. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: San Paolo
- Follow: CBS Sports App
