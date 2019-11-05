Watch Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Napoli (home) vs. Red Bull Salzburg (away)

What to Know

Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 5 at San Paolo as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Napoli won 3-2 against Red Bull Salzburg two weeks ago. With half the group stage already in the books, Napoli (seven points) leads Group E, while Red Bull Salzburg (three points) is in third place in the group.

We'll see if Napoli can stay in the top spot. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

How To Watch