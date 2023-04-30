Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Salernitana @ Napoli

Current Records: Salernitana 7-12-12, Napoli 25-3-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Salernitana will head out on the road to face off against Napoli at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Salernitana this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Salernitana haven't lost a game since February 19th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They blew past Sassuolo 3-0.

Meanwhile, Napoli's game on Sunday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Juventus and snuck past 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 90 minute mark.

Their wins bumped Salernitana to 7-12-12 and Napoli to 25-3-3. Neither team let their opponent score the last time they played, so this one could come down to who manages to score.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -478 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

