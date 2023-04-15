Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Napoli

Current Records: Verona 5-7-17; Napoli 24-2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Verona are 1-5 against Napoli since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Verona will head out on the road to face off against Napoli at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. These teams both experienced a bit of a scare In their previous contests but managed To pull out a pair of wins.

Verona gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They beat Sassuolo by a goal, winning 2-1. The game winning goal came at the 90 minute mark.

Meanwhile, it's not hard to win when your team commands the ball for 63% of the match, a fact to which Napoli can now attest. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Lecce 2-1. The success represented a nice turnaround for Napoli who in their last game suffered a tough 4-0 defeat.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Napoli held possession of the ball for 63% of the minutes played. They are 9-1-1 when they refuse to give up the ball.

Their wins bumped Verona to 5-7-17 and Napoli to 24-2-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -217 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

