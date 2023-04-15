untitled-design-2023-04-14t212526-982.png
Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

  • Verona @ Napoli
  • Current Records: Verona 5-7-17; Napoli 24-2-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Verona are 1-5 against Napoli since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Verona will head out on the road to face off against Napoli at 12:00 p.m. ET at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. These teams both experienced a bit of a scare In their previous contests but managed To pull out a pair of wins.

Verona gave up the first goal in this one, but they didn't let that get them down. They beat Sassuolo by a goal, winning 2-1. The game winning goal came at the 90 minute mark.

Meanwhile, it's not hard to win when your team commands the ball for 63% of the match, a fact to which Napoli can now attest. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Lecce 2-1. The success represented a nice turnaround for Napoli who in their last game suffered a tough 4-0 defeat.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Napoli held possession of the ball for 63% of the minutes played. They are 9-1-1 when they refuse to give up the ball.

Their wins bumped Verona to 5-7-17 and Napoli to 24-2-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -217 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Featured Game | Napoli vs. Verona
Spread
Moneyline
Total
NAP
-1.5
+145
-195
o2.5
-105
VNA
+1.5
-185
+600
u2.5
-125
DRAW
+290
