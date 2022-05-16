The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Arsenal 21-12-3; Newcastle United 11-15-10

What to Know

Newcastle United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Arsenal. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at St. James' Park. The Magpies have some work to do to even out the 1-8 series between these two since December of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

Newcastle never even stood a chance against Manchester City on Sunday; the final was an ego-bruising 5-0 blow.

Meanwhile, Arsenal ended up a good deal behind Tottenham Hotspur when they played on Thursday, losing 3-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC Universo. USA Network

NBC Universo. USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastle +340; Draw +270; Arsenal -125

Series History

Arsenal have won eight out of their last nine games against Newcastle United.