Watch Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Newcastle United (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)

Current Records: Newcastle United 4-5-3; Bournemouth 4-4-4

What to Know

The Newcastle Magpies and are even-steven against one another since November of 2017 (both 1-1-2), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The two teams each escaped with close wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday, Newcastle won by a goal, slipping past the London Irons 3-2.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth slipped by the Manchester Red Devils 1-0. The Bournemouth offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Bournemouth are 4-4-4 (16 points) and Newcastle is 4-5-3 (15 points), so if the Magpies win they will leapfrog Bournemouth in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United and Bournemouth both have one win in their last four games.