Watch Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)
Current Records: Newcastle United 1-3-1; Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2-2
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park.
On Saturday, Brighton took on Burnley in Matchweek 5 for the first time this year, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Last week Newcastle faced Liverpool and failed to start things off on the right foot. The Magpies came up short against Liverpool, falling 1-3. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Newcastle of the 2-3 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture May 4.
Brighton won their first match against Newcastle 1-0 last season, but Newcastle managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion won two meetings and tied two meetings in their last four contests with Newcastle United.
- Apr 27, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Oct 20, 2018 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Dec 30, 2017 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Sep 24, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
