Watch Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Newcastle United (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-3-1; Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2-2

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park.

On Saturday, Brighton took on Burnley in Matchweek 5 for the first time this year, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Last week Newcastle faced Liverpool and failed to start things off on the right foot. The Magpies came up short against Liverpool, falling 1-3. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Newcastle of the 2-3 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture May 4.

Brighton won their first match against Newcastle 1-0 last season, but Newcastle managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion won two meetings and tied two meetings in their last four contests with Newcastle United.