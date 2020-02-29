Watch Newcastle United vs. Burnley: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Burnley 11-12-4; Newcastle United 8-12-7

What to Know

Newcastle United and Burnley are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (2-2-1), but likely not for long. The Magpies will take on Burnley at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at home. Newcastle comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.

On Saturday, Newcastle fell a goal short of Crystal Palace, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, Burnley kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Saturday and took the match 3-0.

Burnley's win lifted them to 11-12-4 (10th place with 37 points) while Newcastle United's loss dropped them down to 8-12-7 (14th place with 31 points). We'll see if Burnley can repeat their recent success or if the Magpies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Newcastle United vs. Burnley
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: St. James' Park
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United and Burnley both have two wins in their last five games.

  • Dec 14, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
  • Feb 26, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 0
  • Nov 26, 2018 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Oct 30, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
