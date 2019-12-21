Watch Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace @ Newcastle United
Current Records: Crystal Palace 6-6-5; Newcastle United 6-7-4
What to Know
Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are even-steven against one another since October of 2017 (1-1-2), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Since Crystal Palace's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Newcastle was not quite Burnley's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Magpies lost 1-0 to Burnley.
Crystal Palace are 6-6-5 (23 points) and Newcastle is 6-7-4 (22 points), so if Newcastle wins they will leapfrog Crystal Palace in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Newcastle United and Crystal Palace both have one win in their last four games.
- Apr 06, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Sep 22, 2018 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 04, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Oct 21, 2017 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
