Watch Newcastle United vs. Everton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Everton @ Newcastle United
Current Records: Everton 6-9-4; Newcastle United 7-8-4
What to Know
Everton has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Since Everton's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Everton and Burnley on Thursday, but Everton stepped up in the second half. Everton won by a goal, slipping past Burnley 1-0.
Meanwhile, Newcastle received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 4-1 to Manchester United.
When the two teams previously met in March, Everton and the Magpies were neck-and-neck, but Everton came up empty-handed with a 3-2 defeat. Can Everton avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton have won two out of their last four games against Newcastle United.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Everton 2
- Dec 05, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Everton 1
- Apr 23, 2018 - Everton 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 13, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
Watch This Game Live
-
Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan
Ibrahimovic is back in Italy after his contract with the LA Galaxy expired in December
-
Liga MX final produces dramatic finish
We can only hope the next 90 minutes on Saturday will produce as much drama as the first 90...
-
Manchester United vs. Burnley preview
The Red Devils are full of confidence in attack heading into this one
-
Liga MX final preview
The first leg is set for Thursday night
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Man. United vs. Newcastle preview
The Reds are coming off their worst loss in a while
-
Premier League Boxing Day takeaways
Eighteen of the Premier League's 20 teams were in action on Boxing Day
-
Reds crush Leicester on Boxing Day
Liverpool is now 13 points clear atop the Premier League table