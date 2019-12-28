Watch Newcastle United vs. Everton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Everton @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Everton 6-9-4; Newcastle United 7-8-4

What to Know

Everton has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Since Everton's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Everton and Burnley on Thursday, but Everton stepped up in the second half. Everton won by a goal, slipping past Burnley 1-0.

Meanwhile, Newcastle received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 4-1 to Manchester United.

When the two teams previously met in March, Everton and the Magpies were neck-and-neck, but Everton came up empty-handed with a 3-2 defeat. Can Everton avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Everton

Newcastle United vs. Everton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Everton have won two out of their last four games against Newcastle United.