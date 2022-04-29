The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Liverpool 24-2-7; Newcastle United 11-13-10

What to Know

Liverpool is headed to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The Reds have a defense that allows only 0.67 goals per game, so Newcastle's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Liverpool got themselves on the board against Everton on Sunday, but Everton never followed suit. Liverpool was able to grind out a solid victory over Everton, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Liverpool was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Magpies kept a clean sheet against Norwich City on Saturday and took the game 3-0.

Their wins bumped the Reds to 24-2-7 and Newcastle to 11-13-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Liverpool and Newcastle clash.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastle +700; Draw +370; Liverpool -25

Series History

Liverpool won six meetings and tied three meetings in their last nine contests with Newcastle United.