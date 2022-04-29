The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Liverpool 24-2-7; Newcastle United 11-13-10
What to Know
Liverpool is headed to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The Reds have a defense that allows only 0.67 goals per game, so Newcastle's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Liverpool got themselves on the board against Everton on Sunday, but Everton never followed suit. Liverpool was able to grind out a solid victory over Everton, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Liverpool was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Magpies kept a clean sheet against Norwich City on Saturday and took the game 3-0.
Their wins bumped the Reds to 24-2-7 and Newcastle to 11-13-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Liverpool and Newcastle clash.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Newcastle +700; Draw +370; Liverpool -25
Series History
Liverpool won six meetings and tied three meetings in their last nine contests with Newcastle United.
- Dec 16, 2021 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Apr 24, 2021 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Liverpool 1
- Dec 30, 2020 - Liverpool 0 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Jul 26, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Sep 14, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- May 04, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Newcastle United 2
- Dec 26, 2018 - Liverpool 4 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Mar 03, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Oct 01, 2017 - Liverpool 1 vs. Newcastle United 1