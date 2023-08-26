The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Liverpool 1-1-0, Newcastle United 1-0-1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV
What to Know
Liverpool will head out on the road to face off against Newcastle United at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at St. James' Park. The Reds will be strutting in after a victory while the Magpies will be stumbling in from a loss.
Liverpool wasn't the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.
Meanwhile, after soaring to five goals the game before, Newcastle faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They fell just short of Manchester City by a score of 1-0.
Liverpool is expected to lose their third match, and the team was an even 2-2-2 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $2,064.94. On the other hand, Newcastle United will play as the favorite, and the team was 18-9-3 as such last season.
Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-0 in their previous matchup back in February. Will the Reds repeat their success, or do the Magpies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Newcastle United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +116 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Liverpool won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Newcastle United.
