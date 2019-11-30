Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United (home) vs. Manchester City (away)
Current Records: Newcastle United 4-6-3; Manchester City 9-3-1
What to Know
Newcastle United and Manchester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Man City should still be riding high after a victory, while Newcastle will be looking to right the ship.
It looks like Newcastle got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to Aston Villa 2-0.
On Saturday, Man City won by a goal, slipping past Chelsea 2-1. The Manchester City offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
The Magpies got away with a 2-1 win when the two teams last met in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Man City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City have won three out of their last four games against Newcastle United.
- Jan 29, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Manchester City 1
- Sep 01, 2018 - Manchester City 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Jan 20, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Dec 27, 2017 - Manchester City 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
Watch This Game Live
-
