Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Newcastle United (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: Newcastle United 4-6-3; Manchester City 9-3-1

What to Know

Newcastle United and Manchester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Man City should still be riding high after a victory, while Newcastle will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Newcastle got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to Aston Villa 2-0.

On Saturday, Man City won by a goal, slipping past Chelsea 2-1. The Manchester City offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

The Magpies got away with a 2-1 win when the two teams last met in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Man City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won three out of their last four games against Newcastle United.