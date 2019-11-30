Watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester City soccer game

Who's Playing

Newcastle United (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: Newcastle United 4-6-3; Manchester City 9-3-1

What to Know

Newcastle United and Manchester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. Man City should still be riding high after a victory, while Newcastle will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like Newcastle got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to Aston Villa 2-0.

On Saturday, Man City won by a goal, slipping past Chelsea 2-1. The Manchester City offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

The Magpies got away with a 2-1 win when the two teams last met in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Man City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • Who: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: St. James' Park
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won three out of their last four games against Newcastle United.

  • Jan 29, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Manchester City 1
  • Sep 01, 2018 - Manchester City 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Newcastle United 1
  • Dec 27, 2017 - Manchester City 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
