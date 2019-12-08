Watch Newcastle United vs. Southampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Newcastle United (home) vs. Southampton (away)

Current Records: Newcastle United 5-6-4; Southampton 4-8-3

What to Know

Southampton has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at St. James' Park. Southampton has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Newcastle should be prepared for a fight.

Southampton dodged a bullet on Wednesday, finishing off Norwich City 2-1. The Southampton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

Meanwhile, Newcastle kept a clean sheet against Sheffield United. The Magpies didn't even let Sheffield onto the board and left with a 2-0 win.

Their wins bumped Southampton to 4-8-3 and the Magpies to 5-6-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Southampton and the Magpies clash.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Southampton

Newcastle United vs. Southampton When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United won two meetings and tied two meetings in their last four contests with Southampton.