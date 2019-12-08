Watch Newcastle United vs. Southampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
How to watch Newcastle United vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United (home) vs. Southampton (away)
Current Records: Newcastle United 5-6-4; Southampton 4-8-3
What to Know
Southampton has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at St. James' Park. Southampton has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Newcastle should be prepared for a fight.
Southampton dodged a bullet on Wednesday, finishing off Norwich City 2-1. The Southampton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.
Meanwhile, Newcastle kept a clean sheet against Sheffield United. The Magpies didn't even let Sheffield onto the board and left with a 2-0 win.
Their wins bumped Southampton to 4-8-3 and the Magpies to 5-6-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Southampton and the Magpies clash.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Southampton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Newcastle United won two meetings and tied two meetings in their last four contests with Southampton.
- Apr 20, 2019 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Oct 27, 2018 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Southampton 0
- Mar 10, 2018 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Oct 15, 2017 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Southampton 2
