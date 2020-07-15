Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Newcastle United
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 14-11-10; Newcastle United 11-14-10
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur will head off to play at St. James' Park to try and steal back a positive result from Newcastle United after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Spurs have kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Newcastle should be prepared for a fight.
On Sunday, Tottenham won by a goal, slipping past Arsenal 2-1.
Speaking of close games: the Magpies fell a goal short of Watford this past Saturday, losing 2-1.
Tottenham Hotspur's win lifted them to 14-11-10 (eighth place with 52 points) while Newcastle United's loss dropped them down to 11-14-10 (13th place with 43 points). We'll see if Tottenham can repeat their recent success or if Newcastle bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App