WATCH: Neymar, with his back to the net, embarrasses defenders to score unreal goal

The Brazilian superstar put on a show in his first home game for Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar isn't having any trouble settling in at PSG after his move from Barcelona. After getting a goal in his debut game last weekend, the Brazilian superstar put on a show, scoring twice more on Sunday in the 6-2 win over Toulouse. The Brazilian delivered the final goal of the match, and boy was it spectacular. He destroyed five defenders, had his back to goal for most of it, showed off some fancy footwork and finished. Check this out: 

My goodness, that was something. He's just showing off now.

Can't wait to see what he has in store for everyone next week. 

