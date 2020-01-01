Watch Norwich City vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Norwich City

Current Records: Crystal Palace 7-7-6; Norwich City 3-13-4

What to Know

Norwich City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Crystal Palace. Norwich has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Crystal Palace at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carrow Road. Since the Canaries' past seven matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Norwich and Tottenham Hotspur tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Southampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

The ties rounded out Norwich's record to 3-13-4 and Crystal Palace's to 7-7-6. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch