Watch Norwich City vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Norwich City vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)
Current Records: Norwich City 0-0-0; Newcastle United 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Norwich City 0-0-0; Newcastle United 12-17-9;
What to Know
Newcastle United will take on Norwich City at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road.
On Sunday, Newcastle United faced Arsenal for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. Newcastle United fell a goal short of Arsenal, losing 0-1. If Newcastle United were hoping to take revenge for the 0-2 loss against Arsenal the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
It always promising to start the season off with a win on the road. Unfortunately for Norwich City, that's not how things played out. They took a hard 1-4 fall against Liverpool.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.
