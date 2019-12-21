Watch Norwich City vs. Wolverhampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Norwich City vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton @ Norwich City
Current Records: Wolverhampton 5-3-9; Norwich City 3-11-3
What to Know
Norwich City will take on Wolverhampton in a holiday battle at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Carrow Road. Since Norwich's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Saturday, the Canaries and Leicester City ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton fell a goal short of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, losing 2-1.
After their draw, Norwich will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Wolverhampton is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Norwich City vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Carrow Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Barcelona vs. Alaves preview
Barca is looking for its first Spanish league win since Dec. 7
-
Liverpool vs. Flamengo preview
The South American and European champs meet in Qatar with the world title on the line
-
World Cup could be held every two years
The tournament is currently held every four years
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Arteta named Arsenal manager
Arteta, who as a player was a former captain for Arsenal, signed a three-and-a-half year deal...
-
Valverde explains Busquets decision
The decision was a surprising one when the club announced it
-
Barca, Real play to scoreless draw
Neither team could go three points clear atop the table
-
Manchester City outclasses Arsenal
City outclassed Arsenal and kept its distance behind Liverpool