The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Leicester City 5-11-2; Nottingham Forest 4-9-5

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.89 goals per contest.

After constant struggles on the road, Nottingham Forest has finally found some success away from home. Last Wednesday, they won by a goal, slipping past Southampton 1-0. The Nottingham Forest offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Speaking of close games: Leicester lost 1-0 to Fulham.

Since Nottingham Forest (4-9-5) and the Foxes (5-11-2) are both at 17 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

Who: Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: Peacock

Series History

Leicester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.