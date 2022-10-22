The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Liverpool 4-2-4; Nottingham Forest 1-7-3

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Allowing an average of 2.09 points per game, Nottingham Forest has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

On Tuesday, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of close games: Liverpool dodged a bullet on Wednesday, finishing off West Ham United 1-0. The Liverpool offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

After their draw, Nottingham Forest will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Forest +1000; Draw +470; Liverpool -390

