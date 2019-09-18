Watch Olympiacos vs. Tottenham Hotspur: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Olympiacos (home) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (away)

What to Know

Olympiacos is set to face off against Tottenham Hotspur in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 12:55 p.m. ET September 18th at Karaiskakis Stadium. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Last year, Olympiacos lost in the round of 32 of the Europa League to Dynamo Kiev. As for Tottenham, they were one match away from winning it all, losing to Liverpool 0-2 in the Champions League final.

Olympiacos is coming off of a 2-1 second-leg win over FC Krasnodar. This is Tottenham Hotspur's first Champions League match of the season.

Coming in with fresh legs, Spurs appear to have the advantage. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

How To Watch