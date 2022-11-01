The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Olympique Marseille
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!)
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique Marseille are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Stade Orange Velodrome. Tottenham tied Sporting CP 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Olympique Marseille lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt this past Wednesday. Spurs (eight points) lead Group D, while Olympique Marseille (six points) is last in the group.
The matchup is an important one for Tottenham as they are engaged in a three-way battle to claim one of the top two spots that would advance them to the knockout phase. A win for Olympique Marseille would get them out of last place.\
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.
How To Watch
- Who: Olympique Marseille vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Stade Orange Velodrome
- TV: Paramount+
- Odds: Marseille +185; Draw +240; Tottenham +140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
Tuesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- FC Porto vs. Atletico Madrid, 1:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Club Brugge, 1:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Liverpool vs. Napoli, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Olympique de Marseille vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Rangers vs. Ajax, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Sporting CP vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Real Madrid vs. Celtic, 1:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig, 1:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- AC Milan vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Manchester City vs. Sevilla, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+