The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Tottenham Hotspur @ Olympique Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique Marseille are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Stade Orange Velodrome. Tottenham tied Sporting CP 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Olympique Marseille lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt this past Wednesday. Spurs (eight points) lead Group D, while Olympique Marseille (six points) is last in the group.

The matchup is an important one for Tottenham as they are engaged in a three-way battle to claim one of the top two spots that would advance them to the knockout phase. A win for Olympique Marseille would get them out of last place.\

Who: Olympique Marseille vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Olympique Marseille vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Stade Orange Velodrome

Stade Orange Velodrome TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Marseille +185; Draw +240; Tottenham +140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

