After a stunning goal to send Panama past the United States 1-0 in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal, Cecilio Waterman had an equally stunning celebration, getting right in the face of Thierry Henry on the Paramount+ set behind the goal.

Now, the close-up view of the winner and celebration:

Waterman, who plies his trade for Chilean club Coquimbo Unido, made a beeline for the French legend and delivered a message. At first, it seemed like a contentious meeting. But after the match, Henry revealed that Waterman told him that he was his "idol" growing up, and when he scored, he had to go up to him.

Waterman later gave Henry his jersey, and Henry promised to send Waterman one of his Arsenal jerseys in return in a heartwarming exchange.

It was a stunning goal, the only shot Panama put on target all match and a wonderful strike at that. It was also Waterman's first goal against the USMNT, in his second game against the Americans. Panama has now defeated the United States three straight times in major tournaments.

Panama, which is ranked 36th in the FIFA world rankings, will take on the winner of Mexico-Canada in the final. It will be the first time a team other than the USMNT wins the competition.