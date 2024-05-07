The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Borussia Dortmund @ PSG
- Current Records: Borussia Dortmund 6-3-2, PSG 5-2-4
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Parc des Princes
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
Borussia Dortmund will face off against PSG in the second leg of the Semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on May 7th at Parc des Princes. Borussia Dortmund beat the odds to overcome PSG on Wednesday, something they'll have to do again on Tuesday.
Borussia Dortmund has the early edge against PSG considering the result of their first leg last Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund never let PSG onto the board and left with a 1-0 victory. Borussia Dortmund's only goal came from Niclas Fullkrug in minute 36.
Borussia Dortmund's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3-2. As for PSG, their loss dropped their record down to 5-2-4.
A ticket to the Final is on the line, a fact that surely isn't lost on both teams. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.
Odds
PSG is a huge favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -198 to win.
The over/under is 3.5 goals.
Semifinals TV schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
|TUESDAY, MAY 7
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network