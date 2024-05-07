The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Borussia Dortmund @ PSG

Current Records: Borussia Dortmund 6-3-2, PSG 5-2-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Parc des Princes

Parc des Princes TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Borussia Dortmund will face off against PSG in the second leg of the Semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on May 7th at Parc des Princes. Borussia Dortmund beat the odds to overcome PSG on Wednesday, something they'll have to do again on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund will face off against PSG in the second leg of the Semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on May 7th at Parc des Princes. Borussia Dortmund beat the odds to overcome PSG on Wednesday, something they'll have to do again on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund has the early edge against PSG considering the result of their first leg last Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund never let PSG onto the board and left with a 1-0 victory. Borussia Dortmund's only goal came from Niclas Fullkrug in minute 36.

Borussia Dortmund's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3-2. As for PSG, their loss dropped their record down to 5-2-4.

A ticket to the Final is on the line, a fact that surely isn't lost on both teams. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

PSG is a huge favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -198 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

