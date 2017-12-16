WATCH: Pulisic dupes goalkeeper, scores dramatic winner for Borussia Dortmund

The 19-year-old has had a really nice week

It hasn't been a good season for Borussia Dortmund. Their coach was fired, they got eliminated in the Champions League group stage and they've looked anything but sharp in the Bundesliga. So if they want anything from this season, they need to turn it around and soon.

Could Saturday be the turning point? Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 2-1 thanks to a brilliant late winner from Christian Pulisic, who lifted the ball past the goalkeeper and put it away in the 89th minute.

Take a look:

A brilliant, magical moment for the young American, and what a week. From being named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year to this, it's a great way to build momentum as 2017 nears its end.

