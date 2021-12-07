The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ RB Leipzig

What to Know

Manchester City and RB Leipzig are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Red Bull Arena. Man City collected three points with a 2-1 win over PSG in their previous leg. Likewise, RB Leipzig won 5-0 against Club Brugge two weeks ago. Man City (12 points) leads Group A, while RB Leipzig (four points) is in third place in the group.

regardless of the result, Man City has already clinched a spot in the knockout phase. RB Leipzig needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group.

