The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ RB Leipzig

Current Records: Manchester City 4-2-0; RB Leipzig 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+



What to Know

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

RB Leipzig will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but if the odds can be believed they're going to need that home-turf advantage desperately. Having advanced past the group stage, they will now face off against Manchester City at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig are coming into the game hot, having won four games in a row.

RB Leipzig extended their game-winning streak to four back in November of 2022. RB Leipzig blew past Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0. Shakhtar Donetsk can consider this payback for the 4-1 loss they dealt RB Leipzig the last time the teams played one another in September of 2022.

The matchup between Manchester City and Sevilla back in November of 2022 hardly resembled the 0-0 effort from their previous meeting. Manchester City were able to grind out a solid win over Sevilla , winning 3-1. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Manchester City also won the last time the pair played on September 6, 2022.

Last year RB Leipzig made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. As for Manchester City, they were close to the championship, but lost in the semi-finals to Real Madrid. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the group stage but did not advance further.

RB Leipzig must be hurting after a devastating 6-3 loss at the hands of Manchester City on Wednesday. Maybe RB Leipzig will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

Manchester City are a solid favorite against RB Leipzig, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -132 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.