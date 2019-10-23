Watch RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St. Petersburg: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

RB Leipzig (home) vs. Zenit St. Petersburg (away)

What to Know

Zenit St. Petersburg and RB Leipzig will face off at 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Zenit St. Petersburg won 3-1 against Benfica three weeks ago. RB Leipzig is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Lyon.

Right now, Zenit St. Petersburg (four points) leads Group G, while RB Leipzig (three points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

We'll see if Zenit St. Petersburg can stay in the top spot. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

How To Watch