The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich @ Real Madrid

Current Records: Bayern Munich 7-3-1, Real Madrid 7-4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

After two games on the road, Real Madrid is heading back home. They will face off against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Semifinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on May 8th at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid's last six Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Neither team was able to walk away with a win in the first leg of the Semifinal last Tuesday. After two halves, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich settled for a 2-2 draw. The only reason Real Madrid dodged a loss was the performance of Vinicius Junior, who scored both goals for the team.

Real Madrid's draw gives them a new tournament record of 7-4-0. As for Bayern Munich, they moved theirs to 7-3-1.

A ticket to the Final is on the line, a fact that surely isn't lost on both teams. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Real Madrid is a solid favorite against Bayern Munich, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -110 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.