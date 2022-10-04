gettyimages-1429738922.jpg
The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.  

Who's Playing

Shakhtar Donetsk @ Real Madrid

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Shakhtar Donetsk will be playing Real Madrid at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Santiago Bernabéu. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Celtic. Real Madrid collected three points with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in their previous leg. Right now, Shakhtar Donetsk (four points) is in second place in Group F, while Real Madrid (six points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch

  • Who: Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
  • When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Santiago Bernabéu
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Real Madrid -600; Draw +650; Shakhtar +1500
Wednesday's broadcast schedule

