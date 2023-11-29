The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Salzburg @ Real Sociedad

Current Records: Salzburg 1-0-3, Real Sociedad 3-1-0

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Salzburg will face off against Real Sociedad in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Reale Arena. Salzburg is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Real Sociedad will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Salzburg took four shots at the goal on November 8th, none of which found their mark. They fell just short of Inter by a score of 1-0. That's two games in a row now that Salzburg has lost by exactly a single goal.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad was able to grind out a solid victory over Benfica on November 8th, taking the game 3-1.

Inter's win bumped their tournament record to 2-1-0 while Salzburg's loss dropped theirs to 1-0-2.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Real Sociedad is a huge favorite against Salzburg, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -196 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Real Sociedad won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.