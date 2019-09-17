Watch Red Bull Salzburg vs. Genk: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Red Bull Salzburg (home) vs. Genk (away)

What to Know

Red Bull Salzburg is set to square off against Genk in the first match of the Champions League group stage at Red Bull Arena at 3 p.m. ET September 17th. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 16, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Last season, Red Bull Salzburg lost in the playoff round to Red Star Belgrade on scores of 0-0 and 2-2. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the round of 16 but did not advance further. As for Genk, they lost in the round of 32 of the Europa League to Slavia Prague.

This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams. Given their more successful run in the Europa League last year, Red Bull Salzburg appears to have the advantage here; we'll see if that holds up. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch