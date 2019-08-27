Watch Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys soccer game
Who's Playing
Red Star Belgrade (home) vs. Young Boys (away)
What to Know
Things couldn't be any closer for Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys as they enter the second leg of the playoff round vying for group stage qualification. This past Wednesday, they finished up their game with a 2-2 tie. That means the winner of this leg will advance. In the case of another tie, Young Boys win if they score at least three goals (away goals rule), Red Star Belgrade wins if the teams score less than two goals, and another score of exactly 2-2 will send the teams into extra time.
The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 27th at Stadion Rajko Mitic. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadion Rajko Mitic
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
UCL Draw: Here's what to know
Here's your guide to Thursday's draw
-
El Trafico continues to live up to hype
The team teams combined to score six goals -- five in the first half --in an action-packed...
-
PL Stock Watch: Man United's PK dilemma
Here's a look at who is rising and who is falling in the Premier League
-
US Open Cup preview
The two MLS teams square off in the final on Tuesday
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
LAFC vs. LA Galaxy preview
The LA derby is set for Sunday night