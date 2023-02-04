untitled-design-34.png
Serie A returns to action on Saturday only on Paramount+.  

Who's Playing

  • Empoli @ Roma
  • Current Records: Empoli 6-8-6; Roma 11-4-5

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Olimpico
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli haven't won a game against Roma since October of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Empoli will head out on the road to face off against Roma at Stadio Olimpico. Despite trouble winning, Empoli have kept their last five contests to within a goal, so Roma should be prepared for a fight.

Empoli and Torino finished up their game with a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Roma lost 1-0 against Napoli back in October of 2022 and they found the same result on Sunday. Roma fell just short of Napoli by a score of 2-1.

Empoli will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Roma are a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -208 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

