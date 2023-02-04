Serie A returns to action on Saturday only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Empoli @ Roma

@ Current Records: Empoli 6-8-6; Roma 11-4-5

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli haven't won a game against Roma since October of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Empoli will head out on the road to face off against Roma at Stadio Olimpico. Despite trouble winning, Empoli have kept their last five contests to within a goal, so Roma should be prepared for a fight.

Empoli and Torino finished up their game with a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Roma lost 1-0 against Napoli back in October of 2022 and they found the same result on Sunday. Roma fell just short of Napoli by a score of 2-1.

Empoli will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Odds

Roma are a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -208 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.