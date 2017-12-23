WATCH: Ronaldo swing and miss in El Clasico was hard to believe, even for him

A low ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, with space and time, usually means trouble for the opponent. But in Saturday's El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Ronaldo blew a golden opportunity to put Los Blancos in the lead. Level at 0-0, Ronaldo had a perfect ball laid off to him 10 minutes in, and it looked like a goal was coming, or at the least, a unbelievable save. Instead, Ronaldo whiffed so bad, failing to make any contact with the ball. Take a look:

Swing and a miss!



A rare @Cristiano mistake lets @FCBarcelona off the hook. Still scoreless at the Bernabeu. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/nWAoRIAhs9 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 23, 2017

Slow motion time:

"There's gotta be something wrong with his hammer if he doesn't hit this nail" - @RayHudson #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/szbkZt26tp — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 23, 2017

We don't see Ronaldo miss one like that often. He knew it could have changed the story of the first half and possibly the game. It was given to him on a platter, and he shockingly came no where close.