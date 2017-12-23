WATCH: Ronaldo swing and miss in El Clasico was hard to believe, even for him
He couldn't believe it, and neither could the world
A low ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, with space and time, usually means trouble for the opponent. But in Saturday's El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Ronaldo blew a golden opportunity to put Los Blancos in the lead. Level at 0-0, Ronaldo had a perfect ball laid off to him 10 minutes in, and it looked like a goal was coming, or at the least, a unbelievable save. Instead, Ronaldo whiffed so bad, failing to make any contact with the ball. Take a look:
Slow motion time:
We don't see Ronaldo miss one like that often. He knew it could have changed the story of the first half and possibly the game. It was given to him on a platter, and he shockingly came no where close.
