Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Frosinone @ Salernitana

Current Records: Frosinone 2-1-1, Salernitana 0-2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Arechi

Stadio Arechi TV/Live streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Frosinone will head out on the road to face off against Salernitana at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Arechi. Frosinone pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the favored Salernitana.

Frosinone and Sassuolo combined for 13 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Frosinone came out on top against Sassuolo by a score of 4-2. Luca Mazzitelli was a major factor in the win, as he booted in two goals all by himself.

Meanwhile, Salernitana haven't won a game since May 27th, a trend which continued on Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 3-0 punch to the gut against Torino.

Salernitana is expected to win the match, as the experts have them listed as the +145 favorites. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Frosinone's win bumped their season record to 2-1-1 while Salernitana's loss dropped theirs to 0-2-2. We'll see if Frosinone can repeat their recent success, or if Salernitana bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Salernitana is a slight favorite against Frosinone, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +145 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.