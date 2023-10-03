The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Real Sociedad @ Salzburg

Current Records: Real Sociedad 0-1-0, Salzburg 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Real Sociedad will face off against Salzburg in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on October 3rd at Red Bull Arena.

Last Wednesday, neither Real Sociedad nor Inter could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Real Sociedad's goal came from Brais Méndez at minute four, while Inter's was scored by Lautaro Martínez in the 87th.

Meanwhile, Salzburg never let their opponents score last Wednesday. They came out on top against Benfica by a score of 2-0. Salzburg's two goals came from Roko Simic at minute 15 and Oscar Gloukh at minute 51.

Real Sociedad's record is now 0-1-0. Salzburg's victory last Wednesday bumped their record up to 1-0-0.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Real Sociedad is a slight favorite against Salzburg, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +150 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Salzburg won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Real Sociedad.