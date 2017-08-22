WATCH: Security guard nonchalantly intrudes soccer game while on his phone
Somebody should teach him what those white lines around the field mean
It's always adorable when a dog invades a soccer field and interrupts the match, as its desire to play sometimes can't be stopped. But what about when the field intruder is an oblivious security official? In a Turkish Cup match between lower level teams Sinospor and Yeni Amasyaspor, a local law enforcement official just waltzed onto the field -- in the middle of the match -- distracted while on the phone. Take a look:
He finally realized where he was on the playing surface and dashed off the field. Better late than never, but somebody should teach him that those white lines are actually boundaries.
