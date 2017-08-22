WATCH: Security guard nonchalantly intrudes soccer game while on his phone

Somebody should teach him what those white lines around the field mean

It's always adorable when a dog invades a soccer field and interrupts the match, as its desire to play sometimes can't be stopped. But what about when the field intruder is an oblivious security official? In a Turkish Cup match between lower level teams Sinospor and Yeni Amasyaspor, a local law enforcement official just waltzed onto the field -- in the middle of the match -- distracted while on the phone. Take a look:

He finally realized where he was on the playing surface and dashed off the field. Better late than never, but somebody should teach him that those white lines are actually boundaries. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

