The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Royal Antwerp @ Shakhtar Donetsk

Current Records: Royal Antwerp 0-0-4, Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Volksparkstadion

Volksparkstadion TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Shakhtar Donetsk will face off against Royal Antwerp in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 28th at Volksparkstadion. Shakhtar Donetsk's last three Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On November 7th, Shakhtar Donetsk kept a clean sheet against Barcelona. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Barcelona and snuck past 1-0. Danylo Sikan scored the team's lone goal at minute 40.

Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on November 7th after their fourth straight loss. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Porto. Porto's two goals came from Evanilson at minute 32 and Kepler Pepe at minute 90.

Barcelona's win bumped their tournament record to 3-0-0 while Shakhtar Donetsk's defeat dropped theirs to 1-0-2.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Shakhtar Donetsk is a solid favorite against Royal Antwerp, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -102 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Shakhtar Donetsk won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 04, 2023 - Shakhtar Donetsk 3 vs. Royal Antwerp 2

Champions League broadcast schedule



Tuesday, Nov. 28 Time How to watch Lazio vs. Celtic 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Antwerp 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. Paramount+ Feyenoord vs. Atletico Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Paris Sanit-Germain vs. Newcastle United 3 p.m. Paramount+ Barcelona vs. Porto 3 p.m. Paramount+ Young Boys vs. Crvena zvezda 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network